England vs India second ODI | India wins toss, elects to field
India is 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against England here on Thursday.
India made one change in the playing XI with former skipper Virat Kohli replacing Shreyas Iyer. England are fielding an unchanged team.
India is 1-0 ahead in the three-match series after thrashing the hosts by 10 wickets in the opener.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.