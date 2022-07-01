Eng vs Ind fifth Test | England opts to bowl as India prefers Shardul over Ashwin

PTI July 01, 2022 15:05 IST

PTI July 01, 2022 15:05 IST

With skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, Jasprit Bumrah will be India's 36th Test captain

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah with his English counterpart Ben Stokes during the toss of the fifth Test in Birmingham on July 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

With skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, Jasprit Bumrah will be India's 36th Test captain

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday. With skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, Jasprit Bumrah will be India's 36th Test captain. Shubman Gill is the only specialist opener while Shardul Thakur as seamer all-rounder has been preferred over veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. #TeamIndia Playing XI for the 5th Test Match



Live - https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/SdqMqtz1rg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022 Hello from Edgbaston for the #ENGvIND Test 👋



CAN NOT WAIT! 👏 👏#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/yZAqbYBpFQ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022 Teams India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.



Our code of editorial values