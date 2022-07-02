Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, Day 2 | Jadeja scores his second ton, Bumrah breaks world record in India’s 416

Ravindra Jadeja reaches his century during day two of the 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston on July 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah, after breaking Brian Lara’s record with the bat, dismissed England opener Alex Lees before rain forced an early lunch. The hosts were 16/1 at the break

Ravindra Jadeja reaffirmed his status as India’s most valuable player across formats with a superbly crafted hundred before skipper Jasprit Bumrah took the centre-stage, smashing a world record as the visitors scored an impressive 416 against England on the second day of the fifth Test match.

At lunch, England were 16 for one as a nicely warmed-up Bumrah castled opener Alex Lees (6) with a delivery that came in with the angle.

But it was stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah (31 no, 16 balls) the batter whose fireworks will be remembered by the capacity Edgbaston crowd for the longest time as he smashed 29 runs off a Stuart Broad over. In all, that over yielded 35 runs, including six extras.

In his first match at helm as captain, Bumrah would have never thought that he would pip Brian Lara’s maximum runs (28 runs) in a single Test match over, which remained intact for 18 years.

Bumrah used the bat like a sword and even the edges seemed like “sweet spot” as he hit four boundaries and two sixes off Broad to give the hosts a dose of ‘Bazball’ (Brendon McCullum’s attacking philosophy), which had become a trending lingo in English cricket during the past few weeks.

Bumrah did the bulk of the damage as he bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs with the bat to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara’s feat by one run.

The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years — he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.

For India, while Rishabh Pant’s century for the ages and Jadeja’s second ton set up the platform, one can’t discount the 93 runs that the visitors added with contributions from number 9, 10 and 11.

In the morning, Jadeja, was cautious as ever before deliberately guiding a Matthew Potts delivery with extra bounce over the slips for a boundary, and the second four was a lucky one that went over Joe Root in the slips.

A punchy drive through cover-point region got him his third century four months after he got the second one in Mohali.

This hundred, though, was of a far better quality, especially if one factors in the conditions, match situation and quality of opposition bowling.

Jadeja hit 13 boundaries, and his four and half hours stay at the wicket gave Pant an opportunity to play his natural attacking game, even as he dourly defended as and when required.

Having already scored 2500 runs in Test cricket alongside taking 242 wickets, Jadeja can safely be termed as the best all-rounder that the Indian team has had since the great Kapil Dev.

A Test batting average of 37 plus is better than many specialists who have played for India over the years.

As far as England’s bowling is concerned, James Anderson (5/60), who is a month shy of turning 40, is still peerless as he got his 32nd five-wicket haul while Broad completed a creditable feat of 550 Test victims.

But 40 extra runs, including 14 no balls, will certainly haunt England in the long run.

Scoreboard:

India 1st innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20 Virat Kohli b Potts 11 Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146 Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104 Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1 Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16 Jasprit Bumrah not out 31 Mohammed Siraj c Broad b James Anderson 2

Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14) 40

Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs) 416

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416

Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.