Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, Day 2 | Pant, Jadeja centuries propel India to 416 all out

Ravindra Jadeja reaches his century during day two of the 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston on July 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

James Anderson was the most successful English bowler with his 32nd five-wickets haul

India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here.

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls..

The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Jasprit Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark.

Bumrah creates history with the bat

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja. Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.

Scoreboard:

India 1st innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20 Virat Kohli b Potts 11 Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146 Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104 Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1 Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16 Jasprit Bumrah not out 31 Mohammed Siraj c Broad b James Anderson 2

Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14) 40 Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs) 416

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416

Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.