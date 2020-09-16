Eng vs Aus 3rd ODI | Bairstow takes England to 302

His 10th ODI century helps the hosts recover from a poor start

Jonny Bairstow’s century powered England to 302 for seven in the third and final ODI against Australia at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The opener could only stand and watch from the other end as left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took two wickets with the first two deliveries of the match, removing Jason Roy and Joe Root.

Bairstow, however, counter-attacked, smashing Josh Hazlewood for two fours and lofting Cummins for six. Eoin Morgan, who had survived the hat-trick ball from Starc, made 23 before driving leg-spinner Adam Zampa to Starc at mid-off. Zampa also sent back Jos Buttler, the batsman chipping to extra-cover after scoring just eight.

Bairstow, however, continued to make merry, reaching his century in style with a six off a 90mph delivery from fast bowler Pat Cummins. It was his 10th century in 83 matches and Bairstow shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 114 with Sam Billings, whose 57 followed his 118 in the first ODI.

Billings mistimed a reverse sweep and lobbed to short third-man off Zampa, who finished with figures of three for 51.

With England looking to accelerate, Bairstow was bowled for 112 (126b, 12x4, 2x6) after being deceived by Cummins’ slower delivery, leaving the hosts at 220 for six in the 41st over.

Chris Woakes’ late assault — 53 not out off 39 balls with six fours — and his partnerships with Tom Curran (19) and Adil Rashid (11 not out) pushed England past the 300-mark.

No Smith again

Australia was again without Steve Smith, the team management insisting that he was being rested purely as a precaution.

The scores: England 302/7 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow 112, Sam Billings 57, Chris Woakes 53 n.o., Mitchell Starc 3/74, Adam Zampa 3/51) vs Australia.