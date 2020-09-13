Eng vs Aus 2nd ODI | Zampa restricts England

Adam Zampa proved a thorn in England’s side again as Australia restricted the World champion to 231 for nine in the second One-Day International at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The leg-spinner took three for 36 from his 10 overs to follow his four for 55 during Australia’s 19-run win in Friday’s first of a three-match series.
England captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 42 (5x4) but could not prevent his side slumping to 149 for eight in the 41st over.
But a partnership of 76 between the recalled Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (35 n.o.) kept England in the game.
Morgan, having called for England to play on the kind of slow pitches it can expect when the next T20 and 50-over World Cups are staged in India, saw his top-order struggle to time the ball on a relatively sluggish track against a disciplined Australia attack after he won the toss.
If Australia, which decided against recalling Steve Smith after the star batsman missed Friday’s match with a concussion injury, win, it will inflict England’s first defeat in a bilateral ODI series since a 2017 reverse in India.
The scores: England 231/9 in 50 overs (Morgan 42, Zampa 3/36) vs. Australia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath