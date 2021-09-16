England tour was a great experience: Siraj

Hyderabad

Indian fast bowler disappointed at missing the chance to play T20 World Cup

A confident Mohammed Siraj will focus on being fit as he chases new goals.

“Essentially, I will focus on my fitness following a strict diet to stay away from injuries. There is no better example than my captain in this regard,” he said with a big smile.

The India pace bowler, who had a dream haul of eight wickets in the Lord’s Test in the recent England series was disappointed at missing the chance to play the T20 World Cup. However, he would like to be a match-winner whenever he gets the opportunity to represent the country in any format.

Not in my hands

“Well, selection is not in my hands. I would have loved to play in the T20 World Cup. But, again, that’s not the end of it. I have many more goals — the biggest is to play a lead role in helping the team win matches,” Siraj told The Hindu.

“The England tour was a great experience. I am glad that I could repay the faith reposed in me by my captain,” said 27-year-old Siraj, who has 30 wickets in nine Tests so far.

“Definitely, bowling in tandem with big names of Indian fast bowling attack is a huge learning curve for me. They were so supportive and always came up with invaluable tips to help me improve,” he said.

“We were confident of winning, though not complacent, from the start of the Test series. It is a team with complete balance in all departments. And, personally, for me it is a joy to be part of such a unit led by such an inspirational leader like Virat bhai, who also advised me to improve my ability to bowl outswingers consistently,” Siraj said.

“Obviously, playing at Lord’s and performing there is something which I cannot explain in words even now. As a child I came to know about it as the ‘Mecca of World cricket’. It was an unforgettable experience to play there and help the team win the Test,” he said.

“To be honest, I didn’t think too much after missing a hat-trick twice in the Lord’s Test. Yes, I was disappointed at missing a five-wicket haul at that historic venue,” Siraj said.

Reflecting on the second half of the IPL to be held in Dubai, the fast bowler, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said the team was confident and determined to win the trophy this time.