England to chase 205 to win first Test against Sri Lanka

Published - August 24, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Manchester

Kamindu Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 113

AFP

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century during the first test cricket match against England, in Manchester on Saturday | Photo Credit: Reuters

England faced a target of 205 to win the first Test against Sri Lanka after dismissing the tourists for 326 in their second innings on Saturday's fourth day at Old Trafford.

Kamindu Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 113 — his third hundred in just four Tests — having come in with his side in trouble at 95-4 after they had been in the even worse position of 1-2.

Together with Dinesh Chandimal (79) he shared a seventh-wicket stand of 117 in 30 overs.

But Mendis's dismissal sparked a collapse. Sri Lanka lost their last four wickets for 19 runs, with wicketkeeper Chandimal the last man to fall when he holed out off Matthew Potts.

Durham paceman Potts, recalled after England captain Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring, took 3-47 in 17.3 overs.

This is the first of a three-Test series.

