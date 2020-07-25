England vs West Indies: England takes control after Broad blitz

Stuart Broad starred with both bat and ball before Jofra Archer marked his return to international duty with a wicket on the second day of the deciding third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Saturday.
England had slumped to 280-8 after losing four wickets for 18 runs before No. 10 Broad’s swashbuckling 62 took the home team to a first innings total of 369.
Strikes in his first over
He then took a wicket with his fourth ball to have West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite caught at slip by England captain Joe Root and, at tea, the visitors were 59-3.
John Campbell, dropped on 10 by Ben Stokes, was starting to look good while making 32. But fast bowler Archer produced a rib-high delivery that the left-hander Campbell could only fend to Rory Burns in the gully.
And there was time before tea for James Anderson to strike on his Lancashire home ground when a superb delivery from England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker had Shai Hope caught behind.
At the interval, the West Indies trailed by 310 runs. England resumed on 258 for four, with Ollie Pope 91 not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 56, his first Test fifty in 14 innings.
But Pope failed to add to his score as Gabriel knocked his stumps to end a fifth-wicket stand of 140. Buttler was well caught at second slip for 67.
Left-handed Broad counter-attacked, pulling Roach for six and cut Holder for four. . He completed a 33-ball fifty with his eighth four.
