England squads for series against Australia
The England squads for the three T20Is and three ODIs against Australia were announced on Monday.
The squads:
T20Is: Eoin Morgan (Capt.), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood; Reserves: Liam Livingstone, and Saqib Mahmood.
ODIs: Morgan (Capt.), Moeen, Archer, Bairstow, Banton, Billings, Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Rashid, Joe Root, Woakes, and Wood; Reserves: Denly and Mahmood.
The schedule (all times IST):
T20Is (all at Southampton): Sept. 4, 10.30 p.m.; Sept. 6, 6.45 p.m.; Sept. 8, 10.30 p.m.
ODIs (all at Manchester): Sept. 11, 5.30 p.m.; Sept. 13, 5.30 p.m.; Sept. 16, 5.30 p.m.
