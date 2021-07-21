England squad to play India in first two Tests

LONDON

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was recalled to the England test squad on Wednesday for the first time since his ban for sending discriminatory tweets.

Robinson was named in head coach Chris Silverwood's 17-man squad for the opening two tests of the five-match series against India starting Aug. 4 at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old Robinson had received an eight-match ban for racist and sexist tweets posted between 2012-14, when he was between the ages of 18 and 20. Five matches of the ban had been suspended for two years.

Silverwood did not refer to the ban in his statement announcing the team.

“We have selected Ollie Robinson after his seven-wicket test debut against New Zealand,” Silverwood said. “Ollie proved in that test that he has the ability to replicate his outstanding form in the County Championship at international level and we will continue to work with him to develop his England career.”

All-rounder Ben Stokes returns after missing the two-match series against New Zealand in June with the fractured finger. He captained England's one-day international team to a 3-0 series win against Pakistan earlier this month.

Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are back as wicketkeeper-batsmen and Sam Curran returns as an all-round option.

“The returns of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran provide balance that allows us to get back to a structure that has been successful in test cricket," Silverwood said. “With Jos and Jonny back in the squad we have added further experience and quality that will be needed against the world’s second-ranked team.”

Ollie Pope was included but Jofra Archer (elbow) and Chris Woakes (heel) were not.

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

England v India fixtures

Aug 4-8: 1ST TEST, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 12-16: 2ND TEST, Lord's, London

Aug 25-29: 3RD TEST, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

Sep 2-6: 4TH TEST, Kia Oval, London

Sep 10-14: 5TH Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester