ADVERTISEMENT

England spinner Shoaib Bashir returns home to resolve visa issues; to miss first India Test

January 24, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistani heritage remained grounded in the England training camp in Abu Dhabi while the rest of the team travelled to Hyderabad

AP

File picture of England cricketer Shoaib Bashir | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England cricketer Shoaib Bashir, who was unable to obtain a visa to get into India ahead of the Test series, has flown home to resolve the issue.

ALSO READ
No good coming here thinking the pitches will do the work, says Mark Wood

Bashir, a 20-year-old British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was the only member of England's touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application and remained grounded following a training camp in Abu Dhabi while his teammates transferred to Hyderabad, where the first Test starts on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had hoped the matter could be resolved in the United Arab Emirates — where its managing director of operations, Stuart Hooper, remained with Bashir — but a solution has not been found.

Now the spinner has returned to England in an effort to receive the correct approval at the Indian embassy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashir was unlikely to play in the first test, but the events early in his first international tour have left the England camp frustrated.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG Test series | England batsman Brook to miss series, returns home for personal reasons

“I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England test team," England captain Ben Stokes said. "Especially for a young lad, I’m devastated for him.

“As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He’s not the first cricketer to go through this. I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues. I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he’s not with us because of visa issues. It’s a frustrating situation to be in but a lot of people have been trying to get it through."

Bashir is the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to face difficulty getting into India, with Usman Khawaja belatedly joining Australia’s tour of the country last year and Saqib Mahmood withdrawn from an England Lions trip after similar problems back in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US