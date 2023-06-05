ADVERTISEMENT

England spinner Jack Leach to miss entire Ashes series because of back injury

June 05, 2023 12:01 am | Updated June 04, 2023 11:15 pm IST - London

England’s Jack Leach claimed four wickets during England’s 10-wicket victory over Ireland at Lord’s. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

England's Ashes preparations were rocked Sunday after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the entire series with a back stress fracture.

The 31-year-old Leach claimed four wickets during England's 10-wicket victory over Ireland at Lord's but developed low back symptoms during the match.

A subsequent scan on Sunday revealed a stress fracture in the lumbar region of the spine, which will rule the key spinner out of all five tests against Australia.

“England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course,” an England statement said.

Leach has taken 124 wickets in 35 tests overall with best match figures of 10-166.

The first Ashes test starts June 16 at Edgbaston.

