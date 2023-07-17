ADVERTISEMENT

England recalls James Anderson for the fourth Ashes test against Australia

July 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MANCHESTER

James Anderson is back in England’s team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester

AP

England’s James Anderson during practice. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

James Anderson is back in England's team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester.

The 40-year-old seam bowler, who was rested for the third test in Leeds, returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

It is the only change to the side that defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley, a result that cut England's deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson's recall comes at Old Trafford, the home ground of the veteran's county side, Lancashire.

Moeen Ali, who batted third in the order in the second innings at Headingley, will continue to fill that role in Manchester, with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the series.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US