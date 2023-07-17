HamberMenu
England recalls James Anderson for the fourth Ashes test against Australia

James Anderson is back in England’s team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester

July 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MANCHESTER

AP
England’s James Anderson during practice.

England’s James Anderson during practice. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

James Anderson is back in England's team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester.

The 40-year-old seam bowler, who was rested for the third test in Leeds, returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

It is the only change to the side that defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley, a result that cut England's deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Anderson's recall comes at Old Trafford, the home ground of the veteran's county side, Lancashire.

Moeen Ali, who batted third in the order in the second innings at Headingley, will continue to fill that role in Manchester, with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the series.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

