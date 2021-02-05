England players wear black bands

England captain Joe Root’s rare feat at Chepauk on Friday was achieved with him and the rest of the English cricketers wearing black armbands in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The inspirational war hero and fundraiser passed away earlier this week, aged 100, owing to coronavirus. And Root paid his tribute to the late Moore with a 100 in his 100th Test.

Axar out with injury

In the morning, India was forced to leave out left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the first Test after injuring his left knee during a training session.

He was replaced in the squad by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Eventually, Nadeem made it to the eleven.