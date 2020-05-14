Cricket

England players may start training soon

Can opt out if they perceive risk

England players could tentatively start their outdoor skill-based training in the coming weeks with the ECB eyeing resumption of international cricket with a series against West Indies in July, said its director of cricket Ashley Giles.

However, as per health directive issued by government wing, the players — across all sports in UK — will have an option to “opt out” if they have any apprehensions of health risk. “These are the very first tentative steps back to playing cricket,” Giles was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, indicating that it could be done in controlled environment. “This is individual-based training, so in many ways we should be able to get control of the environment so it’s safer to go back to practice than it is to go to the supermarket”

