England-Pakistan second Test drawn

17 August 2020 22:59 IST

Crawley shines on the final day

The second cricket Test between England and Pakistan ended in a draw on Monday.

The host declared at 110 for four in its first innings, in reply to Pakistan’s 236, on a rain-affected final day which saw the first session being washed out.

England had started the day at seven for one after losing opener Rory Burns for a duck on the fourth day.

Zak Crawley, the No. 3 batsman, scored 53 while opener Dom Sibley hit 32.

For Pakistan, pacer Mohammad Abbas picked up two wickets.

England had won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets. The final match of the series will start in Southampton on Friday.

The scores: Pakistan 236 drew with England 110 for four declared in 43.1 overs (Dom Sibley 32, Zak Crawley 53).