England pace legend Stuart Broad unveils 'Pavilion End' named after him at Trent Bridge

The 38-year-old represented England from 2006-2023, playing his last international game, an Ashes Test match against Australia, in July last year

Published - July 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Nottingham

ANI
Former England cricketer Stuart Broad with his father and former cricketer Chris Broad, and family, as they unveil the ‘Stuart Broad End’ pavilion.

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad with his father and former cricketer Chris Broad, and family, as they unveil the ‘Stuart Broad End’ pavilion. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England pace legend Stuart Broad unveiled the ‘Pavilion End’ named after him at Trent Bridge cricket stadium ahead of the second Test match between the Three Lions and West Indies on July 18.

The 38-year-old represented England from 2006-2023, playing his last international game, an Ashes Test match against Australia, in July last year.

Broad’s parents were also present at the stadium during the unveiling ceremony.

Ton-up Pope makes Windies pay for dropped catches in second Test

“Special moments at Trent Bridge for @StuartBroad8 Unveiling ‘The Stuart Broad End’ alongside his Mum and Dad,” England Cricket wrote on X.

In 344 international matches, he took 847 wickets at an average of 27.83, with the best figures of 8/15.

Broad is the seventh-highest wicket taker in international cricket history and England’s second-highest wicket-taker behind James Anderson (991 wickets), who also announced his retirement after a win in the first Test at Lord’s. He also scored 4,309 runs at an average of 16.44, with a century and 13 fifties.

He was particularly dominant in Tests, taking 604 wickets at an average of 27.68, with the best figures of 8/15. He is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and England’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Anderson (704 wickets), with whom he formed a dominant pace duo over the years.

Notably, Broad was also a handy batter, scoring 3,662 runs at an average of 18.03, with all of his international centuries and fifties coming in the Test format. His best score was 169.

Currently, England are leading the three-match Test series after beating the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first match.

England made only one change in its playing eleven for the second Test, with Mark Wood coming in for pace legend James Anderson, who retired from the international cricket after a win in first Test at Lord’s.

cricket / sport

