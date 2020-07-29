England not taking Ireland lightly

An entirely different England team from the one that beat West Indies 2-1 in the recent Test series will take on Ireland on Thursday in its first home ODI since the World Cup triumph last July.
The three-match series in Southampton kick-starts the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which will serve as the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the match, England captain Eoin Morgan refused to take Ireland, his former team, lightly. “It is the start of a new journey for us with some new players,” he said.
“I think you can never take any team lightly and Ireland showed what they could do against West Indies where they posed a lot of questions though the results did not reflect the potential of the team.”
Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said the series offers his team’s youngsters the opportunity to show what they can do in the quest to qualify for the World Cup. “For us, the 2023 World Cup is the goal and there is no better way to show what we are capable of than taking on the world champions,” said Balbirnie. “If we can qualify in the top seven in the Super League, that will be this team’s greatest achievement.”
The three matches will be played at Southampton on July 30, August 1 and 4.
(Sony Six channels will telecast the England-Ireland first ODI live from 6.30 p.m.).
