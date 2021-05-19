England names Robinson and Bracey for NZ Tests

LONDON

19 May 2021 04:47 IST

Moeen, Bairstow, Buttler, Sam Curran rested

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seam bowler Ollie Robinson were named in England’s Test cricket squad for the first time on Tuesday for next month’s two-match series against New Zealand.

Bracey has scored 478 County championship runs this season at 53, while Robinson has taken 29 wickets at 14.

Bracey and Robinson were touring reserves for England’s winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India, and were part of the extended squads for last year’s behind-closed-doors series against West Indies and Pakistan.

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton, who last featured for England in a Test in September 2019, was recalled but multi-format players Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were rested after completing a quarantine period following the cancellation of the Indian Premier League earlier this month.

All-rounder Ben Stokes (fractured finger) and seam bowler Jofra Archer (elbow injury) were not considered for selection.

The first Test against New Zealand is at Lord’s, starting on June 2.

The squad: Joe Root (Capt.), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone and Mark Wood.