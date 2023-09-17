HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

England leaves out opener Jason Roy, picks Harry Brook for Cricket World Cup squad

Brook was a surprise omission from the provisional squad after impressing against Australia in the Ashes test series but had a poor ODI series against New Zealand, scoring 37 runs from three innings

September 17, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - London

AP
England’s Harry Brook batting during the second ODI match between England and New Zealand, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, on September 10, 2023.

England’s Harry Brook batting during the second ODI match between England and New Zealand, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England, on September 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion England replaced Jason Roy with Harry Brook in its Cricket World Cup squad on Sunday despite having included the opening batter on a 15-man provisional list last month.

Roy played more one-day internationals than any other England player since the 2019 title that he helped to secure with a pick up and throw for a run-out to ensure victory over New Zealand.

However, doubts over Roy's selection for the physically demanding Oct. 5-Nov. 19 tournament in India were fueled by a back injury which forced him to miss a four-match series this month against the Kiwis.

Brook, a versatile batter who can open or bat lower down, had been a surprise omission from the provisional squad after impressing against Australia in the Ashes test series in the English summer. But he had a poor ODI series against New Zealand, scoring 37 runs from three innings.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players,” England selector Luke Wright said.

England will travel to India with eight of the squad who won the title as the home team four years ago.

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.