England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test

July 11, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - London

England have kept faith with Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper retained his place in a 14-man squad for next week’s fourth Test against Australia.

Bairstow has endured a difficult series behind the stumps, missing eight chances in the first three Tests.

There have been calls for Surrey’s Ben Foakes to replace Bairstow as wicketkeeper, but captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum remain supportive of the Yorkshire player.

After winning the third Test in Leeds by three wickets on Sunday to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England have named the same group for next Wednesday’s clash in Manchester.

The hosts are 2-1 down with two Tests to play as they look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Foakes has been hailed as the best wicketkeeper in the world by Stokes, but the 30-year-old missed out at the start of the season when Bairstow returned following a broken leg suffered in a freak accident while playing golf.

Bairstow’s movement has not looked sharp since his recovery from three separate fractures in his left leg, ligament damage and a dislocated ankle.

He was England’s Test player of the year in 2022, setting the tone for the ‘Bazball’ era with four exhilarating hundreds.

But Bairstow has only impressed once with the bat in this Ashes series, making 78 on the first day of the series.

Ollie Robinson also takes his place in the squad despite back spasms rendering him a peripheral figure in the previous match.

Robinson is being monitored by the medical team, but is favourite to make way for the return of England’s record Test wicket-taker James Anderson at his Lancashire home ground.

Anderson was rested for the third Test after struggling to make an impact in the first two amid suggestions the 40-year-old is becoming a fading force.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admits Mitch Marsh has given him a selection headache ahead of the fourth Test.

Marsh smashed a superb century after replacing the injured Cameron Green at Headingley.

With Green fit again, McDonald might have to find a way to accommodate both all-rounders.

Opener David Warner could be dropped after a poor performance in the third Test, while leaving out Scott Boland would also allow Marsh and Green to start.

“We’ve got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up. We’ve got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our all-rounders,” McDonald said.

“He’s made a pretty good case. I thought he was outstanding this game. There’s a lot to like with how he matches up against England.

“I thought he was impressive with the ball as well, and he’s done that before in England.”

