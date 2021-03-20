India vs England 4th T20 | England fined for slow over-rate

AHMEDABAD

20 March 2021 04:04 IST

The England players were fined 20% of their match fee for a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20I here on Thursday.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the players were fined 20% for failing to finish the overs in the allotted time, the ICC said in a release on Friday.

