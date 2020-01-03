England cricket team bans football in training following Burns’ injury

England has decided to do away with playing football to warm up before a training session after it lost opener Rory Burns for the remainder of the ongoing four-Test series against South Africa.

Burns, who was England’s top-scorer in the first Test, injured his left ankle while playing football during the warm-up prior to the Cape Town Test and scans revealed that he had sustained ligament damage.

In the aftermath of the Burns’ injury, Ashley Giles, England cricket director, and head coach Chris Silverwood have decided to ban football as a warm-up activity in training sessions, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Giles has always expressed his disapproval for his side playing football and had said that when he took the job that he was unhappy to see football as part of England’s training sessions. England is 1-0 down in the series after losing the first Test in Centurion.