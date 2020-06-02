England confirms WI Tests

LONDON

02 June 2020 22:06 IST

England will play three Tests at home against the West Indies in July, subject to clearance from the British government, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The first Test will be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl ground from July 8 to 12. The second and third Tests are scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester (July 16-20 and July 24-28).

Advertising

Advertising