England colts best India U-19

India U-19 lost by five wickets against host England U-19 to suffer its first defeat in the tri-nation 50-over tournament here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Divyaansh Saxena hit a patient 51 and opener Tilak Verma made 47 to guide India U-19 to 256 for six. England U-19 rode on Jack Haynes’ 104-ball 89 and opener Ben Charlesworth’s 52 to overhaul the target.

The Indians, who had earlier defeated England and Bangladesh, will again play Bangladesh on Saturday.

The scores: India U-19 256 for six in 50 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 51, Tilak Verma 47) lost to England U-19 257 for five in 48.4 overs (Jack Haynes 89, Ben Charlesworth 52, Shubhang Hegde three for 60).