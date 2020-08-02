England clinches series

Southampton

02 August 2020 22:30 IST

Bairstow equals England record for fastest ODI fifty

Jonny Bairstow equalled the England record for the fastest One-Day International fifty as the World champion beat Ireland by four wickets in a series-clinching victory here on Saturday.

England was cruising to a target of 213 while opener Bairstow, whose 21-ball half-century equalled skipper Eoin Morgan’s mark against Australia at Nottingham two years ago, was at the crease. His exit for 82 sparked a mini-collapse that saw three wickets fall for six runs. But Sam Billings made 46 not out and David Willey 47 not out to take England home.

