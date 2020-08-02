CricketSouthampton 02 August 2020 22:30 IST
Comments
England clinches series
Updated: 02 August 2020 22:30 IST
Bairstow equals England record for fastest ODI fifty
Jonny Bairstow equalled the England record for the fastest One-Day International fifty as the World champion beat Ireland by four wickets in a series-clinching victory here on Saturday.
England was cruising to a target of 213 while opener Bairstow, whose 21-ball half-century equalled skipper Eoin Morgan’s mark against Australia at Nottingham two years ago, was at the crease. His exit for 82 sparked a mini-collapse that saw three wickets fall for six runs. But Sam Billings made 46 not out and David Willey 47 not out to take England home.
More In Cricket
Read more...