Cricket

England clinches series

Blazing away: England rode Jonny Bairstow’s excellent 82 to post victory despite a few hiccups.

Blazing away: England rode Jonny Bairstow's excellent 82 to post victory despite a few hiccups.   | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT

Bairstow equals England record for fastest ODI fifty

Jonny Bairstow equalled the England record for the fastest One-Day International fifty as the World champion beat Ireland by four wickets in a series-clinching victory here on Saturday.

England was cruising to a target of 213 while opener Bairstow, whose 21-ball half-century equalled skipper Eoin Morgan’s mark against Australia at Nottingham two years ago, was at the crease. His exit for 82 sparked a mini-collapse that saw three wickets fall for six runs. But Sam Billings made 46 not out and David Willey 47 not out to take England home.

