England bowler Ollie Robinson suspended for abusive tweets

The tweets he posted when he was 18 and 19, which were racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced during the first day of the New Zealand Test and Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets he posted from 2012-13.

Robinson will not be available for the second Test against New Zealand starting Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Sunday.

Robinson made his Test debut in the first match of the series at Lord's, taking seven wickets across New Zealand's two innings and also hitting 42 in England's first innings.

The tweets he posted when he was 18 and 19, which were racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced during the first day of the Test and Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology after stumps.

“Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county,” England said about the Sussex bowler.

The British government called on England’s cricket authorities on Monday to reconsider the suspension.

Culture Secretary responds

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden weighed in on the matter a day after Robinson was told by the England and Wales Cricket Board he could not play for England while there is an investigation into the racist and sexist tweets he posted as a teenager.

“Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong,” Mr Dowden said on Twitter. “They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologized.

“The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again.”