England-born Nick Hockley confirmed as Cricket Australia CEO

England-born Nick Hockley's interim appointment as Cricket Australia's chief executive officer for almost a year has been been made official after being formally appointed to the role on Monday.

Hockley had been serving in the interim position since the departure of his predecessor Kevin Roberts in June 2020. He received the unanimous endorsement of CA’s board after a recruitment search during which candidates from Australia and overseas were interviewed.

Born in Birmingham, Hockley represented England in rugby at a student level before pursuing a career in corporate finance that saw him relocate to Australia between 2002 and 2005.

Hockley then returned to Britain to work with the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics committees where he worked for six years before he moved back to Sydney.

