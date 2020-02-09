England beats South Africa in final ODI

England beat South Africa by two wickets in the third and final ODI at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took three wickets in his 100th ODI as South Africa was restricted to 256 for seven.

Rashid’s wickets included that of Temba Bavuma and South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who made 69.

The visitors’ chase was orchestrated by Jonny Bairstow (43), Joe Root (49) and Joe Denly 66.

It was tough going for South Africa, although David Miller lifted the hosts’ hopes with some powerful hitting while remaining unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls, dominating an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand of 52 off 32 balls at the end of the innings. Miller smashed four sixes and four fours.

England’s opening bowlers Tom Curran and new cap Saqib Mahmood gained early movement off a pitch which had been under cover all day on Saturday because of heavy rain, while the spinners got some turn.

Slow bowlers seldom feature at the Wanderers, with its short boundaries, but spin accounted for 27 overs, including 17 in tandem between Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali, with the latter returning to action for the first time since June.

Moeen bowled Rassie van der Dussen who, in the previous over, had been given out leg-before first ball to Rashid, immediately after Bavuma had seemingly wasted a review, also after being given out lbw.

But because the Ultra Edge technology had failed, van der Dussen was able to seek a review which showed the ball was missing leg-stump. The batsman made only five before he was out.

South Africa won the opening match before the second one was rained off.

The scores: South Africa 256/7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 69, David Miller 69 n.o., Adil Rashid 3/51) lost to England 257/8 in 43.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 43, Joe Root 49, Joe Denly 66, Lungi Ngidi 3/63, Beuran Hendricks 3/59). Three-match series shared 1-1.