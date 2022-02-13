England batter Liam Livingstone fetches ₹11.50 crore from Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone of England. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

February 13, 2022 14:42 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold at the auction while Ajinkya Rahane got a base price of ₹1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders

England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering ₹11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for ₹6 crore on the second day of the IPL auctions here Sunday.

Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched ₹4 crores from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities while Gujarat Titans bagged another out of favour multi-skilled playr Vijay Shankar for ₹1.4 crore.

However, the first session's highlight was Livingstone, who hit the million-dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point in time.

However, it must be mentioned that Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season and didn't actually perform well on slow tracks but franchises with still slots to filled (minimum 18 per squad) looked desperate for him.

Marco Jansen, the South African pacer, who tormented India during Test series, got ₹4.2 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two teams that engaged in a bidding war were SRH and Punjab with more than ₹20 crores and ₹28 crores in their kitty at the start of the day.