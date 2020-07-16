England batsmen kept in check

MANCHESTER

Chase strikes twice for Windies; Archer axed for breaching bio-secure protocols

England was 112 for three at tea after losing wickets at regular intervals on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies on Thursday.

Opener Dom Sibley (46) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (18) added 31 runs for the fourth wicket as the host, put in to bat, trod cautiously in overcast conditions, with the lights switched on at Old Trafford, after a delayed start.

The lunch break was bookended by a pair of wickets for all-rounder Roston Chase, who dismissed opener Rory Burns and Zak Crawley with his part-time off-spin.

Chase trapped Burns leg-before for 15 at the stroke of lunch, while Crawley flicked his first ball straight to Windies captain Jason Holder at leg-slip.

Steadying the innings

England skipper Joe Root, who missed the first Test to attend the birth of his child, stitched a 52-run partnership together with Sibley to stabilise the innings.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph returned after the drinks break to remove Root, who edged an outswinging delivery to Holder in the slip cordon. West Indies suffered a setback when seamer Shannon Gabrielleft the field to get treatment on a reported a groin issue.

England is without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team’s bio-secure protocols by going home to Brighton, while top order batsman Joe Denly was dropped to make way for Root.

Mark Wood and James Anderson were also rested with Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes named in the playing XI. West Indies, which won the first Test, named an unchanged team.

Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (Capt.), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, and Stuart Broad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (Capt.), Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel.