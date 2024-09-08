England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being overlooked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

The 37-year-old Ali said in an interview with British newspaper The Daily Mail that it was “time for the next generation.” “It felt the time was right. I've done my part,” Ali said.

Ali played 68 Tests, 138 One-Day Internationals, and 92 Twenty20 Internationals for England, winning the World Cup in both the shorter forms.

He said he still feels like he can compete at the highest level, but was “trying to be realistic” about his international future.

“I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't,” Ali said.

Matthew Mott was fired as head coach of England's limited-overs teams last month after disappointing title defences in the ODI and T20 World Cups and the appetite for change continued with the removal from the squad of Ali and Jonny Bairstow — two senior players sharing over 400 caps.

Moeen had been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler in recent years. England host Australia in an eight-game white-ball tour beginning on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

