GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

Time for the next generation, says all-rounder Moeen Ali as he announces his retirement

Published - September 08, 2024 03:32 pm IST - London

AP
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being overlooked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

The 37-year-old Ali said in an interview with British newspaper The Daily Mail that it was “time for the next generation.” “It felt the time was right. I've done my part,” Ali said.

Ali played 68 Tests, 138 One-Day Internationals, and 92 Twenty20 Internationals for England, winning the World Cup in both the shorter forms.

He said he still feels like he can compete at the highest level, but was “trying to be realistic” about his international future.

“I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't,” Ali said.

Matthew Mott was fired as head coach of England's limited-overs teams last month after disappointing title defences in the ODI and T20 World Cups and the appetite for change continued with the removal from the squad of Ali and Jonny Bairstow — two senior players sharing over 400 caps.

Moeen had been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler in recent years. England host Australia in an eight-game white-ball tour beginning on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

Published - September 08, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.