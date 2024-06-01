GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

England all-rounder Chris Woakes on a break from cricket after father's death

“The last month has been the most challenging of my life,” he said

Published - June 01, 2024 11:48 am IST

Reuters
File picture of England’s Chris Woakes bowling during a practice session with the national team

File picture of England’s Chris Woakes bowling during a practice session with the national team | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said his absence from cricket in recent weeks was due to the death of his father, adding that he would return to the sport "when the time is right".

Woakes, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Warwickshire.

He was also left out of England's squad for this month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May," Woakes wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family."

The 35-year-old, who was part of England's T20 and one-day international World Cup-winning teams, has played 48 tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, taking 353 international wickets.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.