England 578 all out in first innings against India

Chennai

07 February 2021 11:33 IST

Skipper Joe Root’s marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort.

England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before being all out on the third day of the opening Test against India here on February 7.

Skipper Joe Root’s marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort on a docile pitch after the visitors opted to bat on winning the toss.

Opener Dominic Sibey and Ben Stokes were the other notable contributors with innings of 87 and 82 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and and debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores

England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

Scoreboard

England 1st Innings: Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82 Ollie Pope lbw Ashwin 34 Jos Buttler b Ishant 30 Dominic Bess lbw Bumrah 34 Jofra Archer b Ishant 0 Jack Leach not out 14 James Anderson b Ashwin1

Extras (b-7, lb-17, w-1, nb-20) 45

Total (All out in 190.1 overs) 578

Fall of Wickets: 1-63, 2-63, 3-263, 4-387, 5-473, 6-477, 7-525, 8-525, 9-567

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 27-7-52-2, Jasprit Bumrah 36-7-84-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 55.1-5-146-3, Shahbaz Nadeem 44-4-167-2, Washington Sundar 26-2-98-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0.