ADVERTISEMENT

Eng vs WI 5th T20: England wins series 3-1 after final match gets washed out

Published - November 18, 2024 08:07 am IST - GROS ISLET, St. Lucia

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall.

AP

England celebrate with the series trophy after the 5th T20 International between the West Indies and England is abandoned at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England sealed a 3-1 win Sunday (November 17, 2024) in its Twenty20 series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14.

With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result.

England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home team previously won the one-day international series 2-1. All seven completed matches were won by the team that won the toss and batted second.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US