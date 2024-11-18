Eng vs WI 5th T20: England wins series 3-1 after final match gets washed out

England sealed a 3-1 win Sunday (November 17, 2024) in its Twenty20 series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14.

With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result.

England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

The home team previously won the one-day international series 2-1. All seven completed matches were won by the team that won the toss and batted second.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.