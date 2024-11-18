 />
Eng vs WI 5th T20: England wins series 3-1 after final match gets washed out

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:07 am IST - GROS ISLET, St. Lucia

AP
England celebrate with the series trophy after the 5th T20 International between the West Indies and England is abandoned at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

England celebrate with the series trophy after the 5th T20 International between the West Indies and England is abandoned at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England sealed a 3-1 win Sunday (November 17, 2024) in its Twenty20 series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain.

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14.

With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result.

England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

The home team previously won the one-day international series 2-1. All seven completed matches were won by the team that won the toss and batted second.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:07 am IST

