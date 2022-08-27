Eng vs SA 2nd Test | England finishes off South Africa with innings win

England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs inside three days as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson combined to take the last five South African wickets in just 5.1 overs of the new ball

James Anderson celebrates with captain Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope after capturing the wicket of Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during day three of the 2nd Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England quickly cleaned up South Africa's tail with the new ball to confirm a resounding innings win in the second test on Saturday and send the series to a decider.

England won by an innings and 85 runs inside three days as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson combined to take the last five South African wickets in just 5.1 overs of the new ball.

South Africa was bowled out for 179 in its second innings at Old Trafford, still well short of making England bat again.

Robinson finished with 4-43 in his comeback test and Anderson 3-30 and six wickets in the match at his home ground.

England was on course to make the series 1-1 ever since it rolled the visitors out for 151 in their first innings on Thursday and then posted a formidable 415-9 declared on Friday.

South Africa started day three on 23-0 and although Keegan Petersen (42) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) delayed England's victory with an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket, the result was never really in doubt.

Captain Ben Stokes removed both of them in a gutsy spell with the old ball after tea, opening the way for Anderson and Robinson to finish things off.

England was clinical at the end as the Proteas went from 141-3 to 179 all out.

The series is level at 1-1 and the decider is at the Oval in London starting on September 8.