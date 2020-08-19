Eng vs Pak | Early start time makes sense, says England coach Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood will support an earlier start time to the third Test, to mitigate the effects of bad weather.

The previous Test at Ageas bowl was the shortest in England since 1987, with just 134.3 overs of play possible over five days.

“There’s quite a lot of chat going on [regarding the bad light issue],” he said. “There can be a change in the colour of the ball, whether pink or not I'm not sure. Maybe a lighter shade of red.

“The earlier start time makes more sense to me. We are not travelling, so it wouldn't be very hard to make it happen.

“Can the floodlights deliver a set, minimum standard of light? That could be achieved. We all want to play as much cricket as possible.”

All-rounder Ben Stokes withdrew from the Pakistan Tests due to family reasons and that, Silverwood said, has affected the side.

Missing Stokes

“Ben not being with us leaves a hole in the batting line-up. The team composition will be a topic of discussion over the next couple of days.”

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be aired live on Sony Six channels from August 21, 3.30 p.m. onwards.