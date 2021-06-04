Eng vs NZ | Third day’s play washed out

LONDON

04 June 2021 22:48 IST

England and New Zealand were left kicking their heels in the Lord’s Pavilion after rain prevented any play on Friday’s third day of the first Test.

The pitch and square remained fully covered all day and the umpires, following an inspection carried out while rain was still falling, announced that there was no prospect of play before the cut-off time for a re-start.

On Saturday, 98 overs — as opposed to the standard 90 — are scheduled to be bowled in a bid to help compensate for Friday’s lack of action.

England is 111 for two in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 378.