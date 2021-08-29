Eng vs Ind | Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary scans

NEW DELHI

Team management thinks injury might not be ‘very serious’

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was taken to a hospital in Leeds on Saturday for precautionary scans to know the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the third Test against England.

Jadeja apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparels, on his instagram page with a caption “Not a good place to be at”.

As of now, the Indian team management doesn’t seem to be too worried as it might not be “very serious”.

The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on Monday and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of R. Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.