Cricket

Eng vs Ind | Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary scans

In trouble: Jadeja injured his knee while fielding during the third Test at Headingley.   | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was taken to a hospital in Leeds on Saturday for precautionary scans to know the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the third Test against England.

Jadeja apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparels, on his instagram page with a caption “Not a good place to be at”.

As of now, the Indian team management doesn’t seem to be too worried as it might not be “very serious”.

The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on Monday and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of R. Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track which is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 10:42:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/eng-vs-ind-ravindra-jadeja-taken-for-precautionary-scans/article36170290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY