Cricket

Eng vs Ind | Buttler, Leach return to England squad for final Test

Jack Leach of England during a nets session. File   | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Tuesday returned to the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India as the hosts gear up to save the series.

Buttler had missed the fourth Test due to the birth of his second child. India lead the series 2-1 after a win at The Oval on Monday.

"Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent," the ECB said in a statement.

England, who have not lost a Test series to India at home since 2007, are under pressure to save the five-match rubber here.

There is a good chance that pacer Mark Wood will return to the playing eleven in place of James Anderson, who could be rested after featuring in four games.

"He's (Wood) certainly someone who comes back into contention. We have got some aching bodies, I'm not going to deny that, so we obviously have to keep an eye on that.

"He could come back and if he does, he will obviously add that pace for us. If the pitch is abrasive as it usually is at Old Trafford there should be reverse swing. He's certainly back in contention," said head coach Chris Silverwood.

On Anderson, he added: "It'll be a discussion that he and I will have together. He will have input into that, without a shadow of a doubt. James knows his own body.

"We have got a bit of time now between this game and the next one. I know what it's like, he won't want to miss any cricket. We have to make sure we look after him. Although there is a gap between the final Test and what's in front of him. He's certainly someone I want to make sure is looked after."

England squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Shafali retains No. 1 spot in T20I batting rankings, Devine jumps to joint top-rank among all-rounders

BCCI to ratify sexual harassment policy, Ranji compensation to be discussed again

Eng. vs Ind. fourth Test | Shardul’s contribution is massive, reckons Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s test journey to 100-wicket win

Eng. vs Ind. fourth Test | This is among top-3 bowling performances of India I have seen as captain, says Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to claim 100 Test wickets

Bumrah, Jadeja fashion India's victory by 157 runs in 4th Test against England

Misbah, Waqar resign as Pakistan's head coach and bowling coach ahead of T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri, two others tested COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR, not travelling to Manchester

Eng vs Ind | Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award

Eng. vs Ind. fourth Test | Good enough wicket to chase 368, says Chris Woakes

Eng vs Ind | Rohit, Pujara nurse injuries as India field substitutes

Bangladesh crashes to 76, New Zealand hits back in third T20

Eng vs Ind | England make solid start; intriguing fifth day on cards

Coronavirus | Ravi Shastri tests positive in lateral flow test, isolated along with other support staff members

Eng vs Ind | KL Rahul fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Data | Why R Ashwin's selection in the Test XI should be a no-brainer

Rajajinagar cricketers dreaming big after fairytale win

When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests, says Rohit Sharma

Eng. vs Ind. fourth Test | Lack of swing surprised us, says Paul Collingwood
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 7:18:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/eng-vs-ind-buttler-leach-return-to-england-squad-for-final-test/article36341251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY