Eng vs Ind 5th Test | ECB to investigate reports of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans

Several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racism aimed at them by English fans during the fourth day's play of the 5th Test at Edgbaston

An investigation has been launched into allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, ECB and Warwickshire County Cricket Club said.

Several Indian fans took to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they had to suffer from other fans during the fourth day's play on Monday night.

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricketpic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Lacabamayang!!!!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, whose testimony to a British parliamentary committee last year led to an investigation into claims of institutional racism at Yorkshire and resulted in major reforms, retweeted some of the social media posts describing the racist behaviour.

"Disappointing to read," he wrote.

Edgbaston Cricket apologises

The official Edgbaston Twitter account responded to Rafiq's tweet saying: "We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We'll be investigating this ASAP." Warwickshire later released a statement, stating they are investigating the incident.

Today has been another reminder for the game & the naysayers who have been too busy attacking myself @GeorgeDobell1 & @cricket_badger#EnoughIsEnoughhttps://t.co/hn3KpT427J — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) July 4, 2022

"I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all," Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston said. "Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.

"Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly," the statement added.

‘No place for racism’: ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was very concerned to hear about the report. "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," ECB tweeted.

Hosts England need 119 run to win the Test on the final day and draw the series 2-2.