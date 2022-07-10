Eng vs Ind 3rd T20 | England post 215 for 7 against India

England’s Dawid Malan plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on July 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

July 10, 2022 21:09 IST

India made four changes to their playing eleven by bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi

Opting to bat, England posted 215 for 7 against India in third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Dawid Malan top-scored with a 39-ball 77 while Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy chipped in with 42 not out and 27 respectively. Advertisement Advertisement For India, Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) and Harshal Patel (2/35) grabbed two wickets each. Brief Scores: England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35). Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat against India in third and final T20 International here on Sunday. Having already sealed the series, India made four changes to their playing eleven by bringing in Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in place of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. England replaced Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran with Reece Topley and Phil Salt. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi. England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c/w), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.