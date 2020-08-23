Eng vs Aus | Australia ready to hit ground running

All set: Australian cricketers at Sydney airport prior to departure for England.

Langer says team is super-fit and ready

Justin Langer said his Australia squad is super-fit and ready to hit the ground running ahead of departing on Sunday for a white-ball tour of England, its first cricket since March.

The 21-man squad gathered in Perth before taking a direct flight after which it will face several days of isolation in Derby due to coronavirus restrictions.

Training will be permitted during their lockdown and they will play four inter-squad warm-up games to get match-ready after nearly six months of inaction.

They will head to a bio-secure hub in Southampton for the first of three Twenty20s beginning on September 4.