Emotional Seifert recount COVID experience

25 May 2021 21:56 IST

Says he felt secure in IPL bio-bubble

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert’s world stopped for a moment and his heart sank when he tested positive for COVID-19 during the now-suspended IPL. The wicketkeeper, however, said he never felt vulnerable inside the bio-bubble.

“I got pulled aside and told I had tested positive. My heart sank straight away when everyone left. I was the only overseas player basically left in India in the whole tournament. That’s when things got a little bit real,” an emotional Seifert told the New Zealand Herald.

“The world stopped a little bit, I just couldn’t really think what was next and that's the scary part of it — you hear about things, and I thought that was going to happen to me,” said Seifert.

He thanked former Kiwi stars Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming as well as KKR and Chennai Super Kings for making life easier for him during his recovery period in Chennai.

“It definitely was hard and I couldn’t thank Brendon (McCullum) and (Stephen) Fleming enough, they made everything a lot easier.

“The KKR and CSK support staff and management... they made life easy for me and made me realise everything would be all right. When the time came to fly back, they did everything to get me home safely and on time,” said Seifert.